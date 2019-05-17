

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is the latest municipality to offer free sandbags to its residents concerned about flooding and shoreline erosion.

Empty sandbags and sand can be picked up at the Public Works building at 2170 Judy Recker Cres. near the Vollmer Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Residents must show proof of residency and bring their own shovels to fill the bags.

"The Town of LaSalle has been supplying sandbags and sand to residents who have requested them, and we will continue to provide them," said Peter Marra, Director of Public Works.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says flooding is imminent due to high water levels on Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

LaSalle joins Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Amherstburg, Leamington, Essex and Windsor in making sandbags available.

The Town of Tecumseh is offering 100 sandbags to each property owner living on the north side of Riverside Drive from the City of Windsor limit to Pike Creek.

The bags can be picked up at the Tecumseh Arena, 12021 McNorton Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Following the long weekend, hours of pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sand is available in the Lakewood Park South parking lot. Residents are required to bring their own shovels and fill the bags themselves.

In Lakeshore, residents also need to show ID indicating where they live, since not everyone gets sandbags. Residents can get up to 100 bags, but they need to bring a shovel and fill their bags.

In Amherstburg, the town will be assisting with sandbag distribution for residents of properties on the water’s edge from County Road 41 to Malden Road, and additionally properties along the water in the South Riverview area.

Potentially affected residents within those areas can obtain up to 100 sand bags per property to begin their own preparation for a possible flooding event.

Bags can be obtained Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the public works department at 512 Sandwich Street South, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public works south yard at 6744 Concession 6 South.

Sand is also available at any time and located at Public Works South Yard, 6744 Concession 6 South.

In Essex, residents will be able to pick up free sandbags in Colchester.

Up to 100 sandbags will be provided to Essex residents. The sandbags will be available at Colchester Harbour from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Harbour staff will be on-hand to distribute bags. Sand for the bags will also be available at Colchester Schoolhouse during the same time period.

Sandbags will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents seeking to pick-up bags and sand are asked to bring their own shovels. Equipment for filling sand bags will not be provided. Residents will also be responsible for future disposal of sandbags.

The City of Windsor continues to make sandbags available to residents living between George Avenue and east to the Town of Tecumseh border, living on the north side of Riverside Drive.

A sandbag station is accessible at 9410 Little River Road (just west of the Little River Bridge and the roundabout) between noon and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The site will remain accessible on Sundays as well, but there will be no staff on hand to provide support, sandbags or shovels. The depot will remain in place until Wednesday, May 22, depending on demand.

The sandbag station will have a city staff member on hand, except for Sunday, but the bags and filling of the bags are the responsibility of residents.

The City of Windsor has also closed Lakeview Park Marina for the entire 2019 season due to high water levels and unsafe dock conditions.

ERCA officials urge residents to use sandbags to protect “assets” like homes and garages.