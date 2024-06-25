Here's why Tuesday's storm could be the start of more rainy weather this week

Windsor-Essex could experience repeated rain events this week which are directly correlated with last week's long stretch of high heat, according to Environment Canada.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued just before 10 a.m. Tuesday has been lifted for Windsor-Essex — but the forecast is calling for the possibility of showers again on Wednesday and Saturday.

According to Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, the chance of consistent rain this week can be attributed to "an active jet stream."

"Because it's moved back further south, it's fairly active, bringing weather systems along fairly rapidly through the area. We're seeing one today, with showers and thunderstorms," said Kimbell.

He added the reason for last week's high heat was due to "high-pressure ridge" that blanketed southern Ontario, pushing the jet stream over to northwestern Ontario.

The result was hot weather with very little precipitation.

Now that the high-pressure ridge has dissipated, the jet stream has shifted southward, enabling more frequent weather changes.

Think of it as a weather blanket which lifted this week, allowing for the movement of air and clouds — which also results in rain and storms.

"It's all a result of how the air masses are moving along in the upper atmosphere," said Kimbell.

"We will have some warm weather day-to-day. Today (June 25), for example, a high of 31. Tomorrow (June 26), a high of 29. So it's definitely above average. But it's going to be unstable."

Looking ahead, Kimbell said — as of Tuesday morning — Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers for Wednesday and a 60 per cent chance at the end of this week.

"On Saturday, there's another system coming through which is, again, part of that jet stream. It'll be fairly active, bringing system after system to the area," he added.

"But we do have a patch Thursday and Friday of nice and dry weather so that's good news."