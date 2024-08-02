Here’s when local Olympians are competing this weekend

Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.

LaSalle’s Kylie Masse – Swimming

Masse is coming home with a bronze medal following Friday afternoon's Women's 200-metre Backstroke final. She finished with a time of 2:05:57, securing third by just 0.04 seconds.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia secured gold and an Olympic record with a time of 2:03.73. Regan Smith of the U.S. took second with a time of 2:04.26.

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton – Basketball

Carleton will face Nigeria alongside team Canada on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 a.m.

The top eight teams will move on to the quarterfinals. Canada is fighting for a spot.

Tecumseh’s Linda Morais – Wrestling

Morais will partake in the Women’s Freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10:20 a.m. EST.

If she qualifies for the semifinals, she will compete the same day at 3:40 p.m. EST or 3:50 p.m. EST.

University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton – Shot Put

Mitton will compete in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification on Aug. 8 at 4:25 a.m. EST.

If she qualifies for the final, it will run on Aug. 9 at 1:37 p.m. EST.