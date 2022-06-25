Heat warning, special air quality statement issued for Windsor-Essex
Another heat warning is in effect for the Windsor-Essex region with temperatures expected to reach low 30s Saturday and Sunday.
Environment Canada issued the warning Saturday morning saying the heat event is expected to last through the weekend.
According to the forecaster, humidex values are expected to reach the mid to high 30s, with maximum temperatures getting up to the low 30s.
The heat is expected to come to an end Sunday night with the passage of a cold front.
In addition to the heat, Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to present an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Extreme heat impacts everyone, but risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outdoors.
Environment Canada reminds residents to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and stay in a cool place.
Check on older friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are cool and drinking water.
Residents are also reminded to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
