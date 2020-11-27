WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex will be moving into the more restricted ‘Red-Control’ category in the province’s COVID-19 shutdown framework.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott made the announcement on Friday.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the ‘Orange-Restrict’ tier of the Ontario’s five-level system. The move to red takes place on Monday at 12:01 a.m. Four other regions will also change categories.

"The health and safety of all Ontarians is and will always be our top priority, that's why we are following the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts and making this adjustment today," said Elliott. "Over the last week we have seen a shift in the trends of key public health indicators in regions across the province, and by moving these five regions to a new level in the framework, we can ensure that the necessary targeted measures are in place to stop the spread of the virus and allow us to keep our schools and businesses open."

The full guidelines for each tier are outlined in Ontario's COVID-19 Responce Framework.

Some of the changes for restaurants and bars include:

A maximum of 10 patrons permitted to be seated indoors

Limit of four people may be seated together

Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited.

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through and delivery is still permitted.

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor can only be sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rules for retail:

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance required inside and outside; face covering also required while in line

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

For malls:

Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors in mall food court is 10

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

For sports, gyms and fitness studios:

Permitted to be open with maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in classes and 10 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment.

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)

Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within 2 metres of each other are not permitted; no contact permitted for team or individual sports, with an exemption for high performance, including parasport, athletes.

The limits for all organized public events and social gatherings are five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Schools remain open in all tiers of the government's framework, even lockdown.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said based on the weekly statistics and framework outlined by the province, the region is already technically in the red zone.

There have been a total of 217 new COVID-19 infections in Windsor-Essex between Monday and Friday. The province also looks at other indicators, like per cent positivity and case doubling rate.

Many small business owners were hoping the government would ‘give orange a chance’ before making a change.

The five categories the province revealed on Nov. 3 are Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown. Toronto and Peel moved into lockdown last week.

Chatham-Kent is currently in the yellow level. It's status remains unchanged.

A total of five Ontario public health regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels on Monday.

Red-Control

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Orange-Restrict

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

Yellow-Protect

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Lambton Public Health; and

Northwestern Health Unit.

All other public health regions will remain at their current level. Here’s a full list of public health region classifications.

The province says trends in public health data will continue to be reviewed weekly to determine if public health units should stay where they are or be moved into a higher level.

“Public health units will stay in their level for a minimum of 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods, at which time, the government will assess the impact of public health measures to determine if the public health unit should stay where they are or be moved to a different level,” said a news release from the province.

The last two times the province changed the region’s COVID colour code, Ford announced it on a Friday, and the measures took effect the following Monday.