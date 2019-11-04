WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital has announced plans to expand its Robotic Assisted Surgery Program.

Officials revealed details of the expansion for the da Vinci Surgical Robot on Monday.

It will include partial nephrectomies, a procedure which removes part of the kidney to prevent potential spreading of cancer, while retaining kidney function.

Officials say revolutionary technology that has allowed for safe, quality surgical procedures and faster recoveries for prostate cancer patients over the past six years, will soon be put to use for the kidney procedures.

“We are delighted to be in a position to achieve further benefits for our patients through the additional use of this incredible technology,” said WRH President and CEO David Musyj. “We are excited to enter this next chapter in da Vinci’s legacy here at WRH.”

Musyj says this expansion could not have been possible without private donations to fund the cost of supplies to cover the additional expenses.

The multi-million dollar robot was delivered to Windsor Regional Hospital on July 8, 2014 and the first procedure was completed Sept. 11, 2014.

Since that time, an average of 50 prostate cancer patients per year have benefited from it as part of the Dr. Richard Boyd Regional Comprehensive Men’s Health Program and Windsor Regional Hospital.

An anticipated 2,600 Canadian men will undergo a Robotic Assisted Prostatectomy in 2019 and this minimally invasive treatment option typically leads to fewer side effects and faster recovery times.

This innovative technology in Windsor means patients don’t have to travel large distances to access this technology.

The expansion of the use of this technology will allow for 25 partial nephrectomies per year, on top of the 50 prostate cancer procedures completed annually.

Minogue Medical, the company that distributes the technology in Canada and provides clinical and technical support says they are excited to expand their partnership with Windsor Regional Hospital to help provide more patients minimally invasive surgery.