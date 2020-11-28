LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,570 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,124 people who have recovered.

There are now seven workplace outbreaks in the region. The new outbreaks are at a finance and insurance workplace in Leamington and an agricultural facility in Leamington.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but I still want to remind everyone that we are in the middle of a pandemic,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed on Friday.

Ahmed says acquisition source is distributed between household contacts, close contacts and outbreaks.

“Right now we are dealing with cases that are spread across many sectors,” says Ahmed.

Aside from the two new outbreaks announced Friday, WECHU declared two workplace outbreaks at a healthcare and social assistance facility on Lakeshore and at a manufacturing company in Windsor on Thursday.

There are two other agricultural facilities in outbreak and a place of worship in Leamington.

The health unit has previously declared several other outbreaks, including community outbreaks at Riverplace Residence and Victoria Monor.

There are two schools experiencing outbreaks. WECHU declared outbreaks at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School and Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor. Both school communities have been dismissed and the schools are closed.

The health unit said Friday the cases at Begley have increased to 49 confirmed cases – 40 students and nine staff members.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes.

Riverside Place has 17 residents and three staff members who have tested positive.

Iller Lodge in Essex has 18 residents and three staff members with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Leamington Mennonite Home has one staff member case.