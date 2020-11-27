WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has confirmed another on-campus case of COVID-19 at the University of Windsor.

University officials say this case is unrelated to those preciously reported.

“The member of the campus community is self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken,” a news release from the university says.

As with all COVID-19 cases, the WECHU will take the lead on contact tracing with the university supporting as needed.

Officials say there is no additional risk to the campus community at this time.

The University of Windsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.

Staff, students, and faculty are reminded to restrict social gatherings, follow public health protocols and must complete a questionnaire before attending campus.