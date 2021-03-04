WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say DNA helped solve a break and enter case from almost six years ago.

On July 3, 2015, police responded to a break and enter at a residence on Raleigh Street in Chatham. The scene was examined and evidence was seized for forensic analysis.

On Feb. 9, 2021 police received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences stating that a DNA profile was generated and matched that of a local man.

Donald Childs, 24, of Chatham was arrested and charged with break and enter on Wednesday morning. He was released pending a future court date of March 31, 2021.