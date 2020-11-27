WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three Windsor-Essex establishments were added to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures on Friday.

WECHU says there was a potential risk of exposure at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 7980 Menard Street in Windsor. The dates of possible exposure are Nov. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carmen’s Catering in Leamington was also added to the possible exposure list for the dates of Nov. 16, 17 and 19 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A potential risk of exposure was identified at India 47 Restaurant and Bar in Tecumseh on Nov. 20 and 21from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The potential exposures listed on the health unit’s page are considered low risk, but as a precaution, the WECHU asks anyone who visited any of the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The WECHU lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The health unit will reach out directly to anyone identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case to provide further instructions.

CTV News is reaching out to the businesses for comment.