WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor- Essex County Health Unit says it is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said to date the health unit has identified four staff cases working on one floor of the hospital’s Met campus.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with hospital administrators and the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) team to determine the source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients,” he said.

Due to privacy concerns, the health unit says it is unable to publically disclose any further details about the cases or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.