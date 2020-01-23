WINDSOR -- Windsor residents may face restrictions when purchasing a pet in the city.

The decision comes following Tuesday's meeting of the Windsor licensing commission.

"The commission had the opportunity to amend our bylaws to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats particularly, at retail locations for profit," says councillor Fabio Costante.

A bylaw would require any licenced pet store to have animals available from shelters or rescue groups, as opposed to being supplied by a 'for-profit' company.

Executive director of the Windsor Essex County Humane Society Melanie Coulter says they are “very pleased” to see the recommendation.

“It's a great way to promote adoption across Windsor," says Coulter.

According to the report, the only pet store affected by the city bylaw amendment is Corbret's Pets.

Corbret’s owner Cory Drouillard says it's not about the money, it's about the principal, loving the animal, caring about the animal.

“We should be allowed to do what we want to do,” says Drouillard. “What happens if somebody dies today, we take their puppy because a guy has known us forever. This is what we do, we don't want to be stopped for that.”