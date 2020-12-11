WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

This is the third straight day of over 100 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,453 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,747 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

19 are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 are community acquired

83 are under investigation

There are 620 active cases. WECHU says 37 people are in the hospital with confirmed cases and seven are in the ICU. There are also 73 people in the hospital with suspected COVID-19, but are waiting for results.

Windsor-Essex is fourth the highest for the case rate in Ontario and is above the provincial average.

The per cent positivity rate in the region is 4.5. That’s the fifth highest in the province.

There are 25 outbreaks in the region, including 11 workplace outbreaks, eight long-term care outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 86. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.