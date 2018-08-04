

CTV Windsor





Health Canada has released a warning to consumers who may have purchased selected supplements sold at a local nutrition store.

Officials say unauthorized workout and sexual enhancement supplements have been pulled from the shelves of Edge Nutrition on Tecumseh Road East because they may pose serious health risks.

A total of 20 unauthorized health products have been identified.

Many of the products in question are labelled to contain yohimbine.

Yohimbine is a prescription drug.

Health Canada says yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract. The use of yohimbine or yohimbe may result in serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease. Side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women.

Another product contains levodopa, a prescription drug that is combined with other drug ingredients in anti-Parkinson's medications. It should be used only under the supervision of a doctor.