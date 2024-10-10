WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Headed for the scrapyard: Detroit River car cleanup complete

    Two excavators were at the site near Mill Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Two excavators were at the site near Mill Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    

    The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.

    Two excavators were at the site near Mill Street on Thursday.

    Operators crushed each vehicles and transported them into a large storage trailer headed for the scrapyard.

    The property owner estimated to have paid tens of thousands of dollars to have the vehicles removed to make way for development.

    Construction on a 250-unit condo building is expected to begin next years.

    Harbour master Peter Berry said each car is linked to criminal activity.

    Windsor police confirmed two vehicles were reported stolen. The auto theft unit continue to investigate.

