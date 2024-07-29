Have your say in Amherstburg on Parks Master Plan

Amherstburg is taking the first step in updating its Parks Master Plan.

An open house will be held Monday to get feedback from residents that will be used as part of the vision for the next 10 to 20 years.

“Amherstburg is at a pivotal moment as we look to the future of our parks and amenities. Our Park Summit Open House is a unique opportunity for every resident to play a role in shaping the vision for our community's green spaces over the next decade and beyond,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

According to the town, the foundation of the master plan is based on public and stakeholder input, trends, usage, existing policies, best practices, facility inventories and available funding.

Community members can contribute by completing park surveys, providing comments, and attending the open house, which is being held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Libro Centre on Meloche Road.