WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Have your say in Amherstburg on Parks Master Plan

    The gazebo in Kings Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Source: j. silveira/flickr) The gazebo in Kings Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Source: j. silveira/flickr)
    Share

    Amherstburg is taking the first step in updating its Parks Master Plan.

    An open house will be held Monday to get feedback from residents that will be used as part of the vision for the next 10 to 20 years.

    “Amherstburg is at a pivotal moment as we look to the future of our parks and amenities. Our Park Summit Open House is a unique opportunity for every resident to play a role in shaping the vision for our community's green spaces over the next decade and beyond,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

    According to the town, the foundation of the master plan is based on public and stakeholder input, trends, usage, existing policies, best practices, facility inventories and available funding.

    Community members can contribute by completing park surveys, providing comments, and attending the open house, which is being held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Libro Centre on Meloche Road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News