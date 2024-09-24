WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex

    A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex on Sept. 24, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada) A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex on Sept. 24, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
    Rain could be heavy at times across Windsor-Essex on Tuesday. 

    Environment Canada has issues a special weather statement, with total local rainfall amounts near 30 to 45 mm.

    Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin.

    The showers are expected to become more widespread and heavy at times tonight along with the risk for thunderstorms as a more unstable air mass moves in.

    Showers will continue into Wednesday morning but are expected to become more isolated and ease off in intensity.

    Some areas may potentially receive in excess of 45 mm and may require to be upgraded to a rainfall warning.

    There still remains a high degree of uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will setup.

