WINDSOR, ONT. -- One hundred and sixty golfers teed off at Roseland Golf and Curling Club Friday to help raise funds for the Can-Am 2020 Police-Fire Games.

The golfers, made up of emergency services personnel, local business representatives, corporate sponsors, and individuals who wanted to show their support took to the course in the golf FORE First Responders event.

“This is a sold-out event that’s bringing our community together, safely, to celebrate our first responders,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “And, given what we’re all going through these days, I can’t think of a timelier event to show our support for those who are on the front lines protecting us all.”

This is the second year of a four-year fundraising commitment leading up to the games.

The City of Windsor will host the Can-Am Police-Fire Games in 2022, and to help raise funds and awareness Roseland offered to host an annual golf day each year.

The game’s charity partner is the Canadian Mental Health Association. Team Goran of Re/Max Care Realty is the four-year presenting sponsor for the golf series.

The community champion roster of partners is made up of Rose City Ford, Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, LiUNA!625, Ground Effects, Second Chance CPR, CUPE local 543, and RBC Wealth Management Allison & Martinello Group.

Tim Horton’s is the newly announced official coffee for the 2020 games and the official whiskey is Windsor’s homegrown J.P. Wiser’s.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was post-ponded from its original June 22 day to Friday. The city says numerous precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of players.