WINDSOR, ONT. -- While many events have been cancelled this year due to COVID, the Can-Am Golf Series fundraiser in Windsor is a go.

The annual tournament is a fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association and a fundraiser to support the Can-Am Police and Fire Games to be hosted in Windsor in 2022.

“When COVID hit in this area in March, The first responders in our community were there risking their lives for our community and our families to protect us. So to them, I say thank you,” says Goran Todorovic, event sponsor. “So let’s do something nice for them. Let’s come out in September, let’s support our first responders, let’s have some fun.”

This year’s tournament will be at Roseland Golf and Curling Club on Friday, Sept. 25.

“As a community, we have always shown our support for the men and women of the emergency services,” said Windsor councillor and Roseland board member Gary Kaschak. “But, this COVID-19 pandemic has crystalized just how truly vital first responders and front line workers are, and it makes our thank-you event this year all the more poignant.”

Early bird registration is $200 per player or $800 per foursome runs from Friday until August 31, followed by regular registration until the deadline of Sept. 14.To register or become a sponsor, contact event coordinators Nora Romero at nromero@citywindsor.ca or Hayley Morgan at hmorgan@citywindsor.ca, or visit www.windsorcanamgolf.com.