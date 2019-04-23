

CTV Windsor





The Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex is getting some support from The Can-Am Golf Series.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the partnership Tuesday, at Roseland Golf and Curling Club, where the inaugural event will take place on June 17.

The event will assist in raising funds for the local chapter of the CMHA and the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games, which will be hosted by the city of Windsor.

“We know the conversation around stress, anxiety and PTSD is increasing but that more needs to be done. We’re hoping the Can-Am Golf Series can do its part to move that conversation forward,” said Mayor Dilkens.

The annual CAN-AM Golf Series will run over the next four years.

“Over the next four years we look forward to this partnership that will provide many opportunities to provide education and engagement for first responders and their families,” said Claudia Den Boer, CEO, for the local CMHA branch.

The registration deadline for the 2019 Can-AM Golf Series is June 10.