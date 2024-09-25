General Amherst High School to be transformed into town hall and community space

Plans for a new Amherstburg town hall have been approved in principle, at the former General Amherst High School.

Valente developments has purchased the property, and is planning a major development which would see municipal headquarters move over to the building.

The major project would see new residential housing built, alongside a gym, and new parkland.

The face of the old high school and the majority of murals would be preserved under the plan, however, the inside would be redeveloped

Plans from the developer would seek to preserve the facade of the building (Source: Valente Development Corporation)

35,000 square feet would be earmarked for a new town hall and council chambers, as well as a new civic theatre for public events.

An upcoming open house on Saturday, October 5, is your chance to have your say – it takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Libro Centre.