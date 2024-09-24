WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorite dead in single vehicle collision in Oxford County

    A person from Windsor has died in a collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.

    At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a collision in East Zorra-Tavistock was the scene of a single vehicle collision.

    The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Windsor resident was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced dead.

    Road closures were in effect while police investigated, however the road has since reopened to vehicular traffic.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to come forward to assist with the investigation. 

