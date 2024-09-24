Windsorite dead in single vehicle collision in Oxford County
A person from Windsor has died in a collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.
At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a collision in East Zorra-Tavistock was the scene of a single vehicle collision.
The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Windsor resident was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced dead.
Road closures were in effect while police investigated, however the road has since reopened to vehicular traffic.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to come forward to assist with the investigation.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Boosting Canadian seniors’ benefits would cost a 'chunk of change,' says PBO
Canada’s budget watchdog says the federal government may not meet its fiscal anchors if it acquiesces to the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand seniors benefits in exchange for keeping the minority Liberals in power.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
'I have nothing to do with this': B.C. man says he had no idea his name was linked to global fraud scheme
CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Foundation spoke with a Canadian who claims his identity was stolen and used to set up a series of companies peddling fraudulent investment schemes.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
-
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
-
Missing memorial plaque has a permanent replacement
A replacement plaque has been installed at a memorial for a Cambridge boy and a Waterloo Regional Police officer who drowned in 1998.
London
-
'Hate has no room in Petrolia'; mayor sends a strong message after weekend vandalism
Petrolia Mayor Brad Loosley pulled no punches during Monday’s council meeting, reacting to vandalism in the community, "This will not be tolerated."
-
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
-
'One more minute may have been too late'; working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
Barrie
-
Ont. driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
-
Quick-thinking construction workers stop armed suspect from escaping
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
-
Uber driver handed driving ban for failing to stop after crash that killed dog
An Uber driver was handed a 12-month driving ban on Tuesday following a collision that injured a pedestrian and killed a labrador retriever in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. ATV driver charged with impaired, threatening to shoot 'all of the officers'
A 25-year-old suspect was charged with impaired driving Sept. 21 after police spotted two people without helmets on an ATV on Sand Bay Road in Goulais River.
-
Wanted man last seen in Sudbury
A federal offender who was last seen in Sudbury is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his statutory release conditions.
-
Testimony to begin in Jacob Hoggard's northern Ontario sexual assault trial
The Crown's key witness in the sexual assault trial against former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard will take the stand in a northern Ontario courtroom Tuesday afternoon following the judge's instructions to the jury.
Ottawa
-
Two youths arrested following Glebe Collegiate lockdown
Ottawa police say two people under the age of 18 have been arrested following an incident that prompted a lockdown at Glebe Collegiate Institute around the noon hour Tuesday.
-
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
-
Ottawa residents from Lebanon watching Israel-Hezbollah conflict closely
As sirens sound in Lebanon amid escalating violence between Israel and militant group Hezbollah, many Ottawa residents with family there find it hard to watch.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
-
Toronto jazz musician fatally struck in collision remembered as 'talented,' 'beautiful' person
A woman fatally struck in a collision in The Junction neighbourhood on Monday evening is being remembered as a 'wonderful and beautiful person' who was a beloved member of Toronto's jazz community.
-
What you need to know about RSV and new vaccines in Ontario
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, season is just a few months away, but new vaccine options have already arrived for Ontario residents who may be vulnerable to the winter bug.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier taking heat over $7-billion Northvolt battery plant
The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government's investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.
-
Quebec language watchdog received record number of complaints last year
Quebec's language watchdog received a record number of complaints from citizens last year and carried out an increasing number of inspections on employers.
-
Indigenous communities in Quebec can't opt out of paying hydro bills, minister says
Quebec's minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit says northern communities can't opt out of paying their electricity bills.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health-care support workers issue strike notice
Unions representing roughly 25,000 health-care support workers have issued a strike notice, alerting the province its members will walk off the job if a deal is not reached before a looming deadline.
-
Manitoba unveils plan to lower age for mammogram self-referrals
The province has announced a new plan to lower the age for mammogram self-referrals to 40 from 50 in an effort to get more Manitobans screened for breast cancer.
-
Manitoba seeing high rate of young nurses leaving profession: report
Manitoba is struggling to hold on to its young nurses; however, the issue is not as bad in the province as it is in the rest of the country.
Edmonton
-
TransEd employee hospitalized after collision with semi
One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.
-
Documentary series featuring intense McDavid moments to show NHL's 'human side'
Watching Connor McDavid screaming in a locker room is something hockey fans didn't necessarily expect.
-
Meeting with Alberta MLA who compared trans youth to feces went south: advocates
A transgender Albertan says it would be a slap in the face if Premier Danielle Smith allows back into the government caucus a member who once compared transgender children to feces.
Calgary
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
-
Alberta protesters stand pat near Trans-Canada Highway as Conservatives push for 'carbon tax election' in Ottawa
As Canadian members of parliament debate a motion that the federal Conservatives hope triggers a snap "carbon tax election," a group of protesters remains stationed on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway – as they have for months – rallying against the federal government's price on pollution.
Regina
-
'Significant' RCMP presence reported on Fishing Lake First Nation, STARS called to area
Saskatchewan RCMP remain at the scene of a "police incident" on Fishing Lake First Nation after it announced officers were in the area searching for a suspect wanted in a long list of armed robberies.
-
Traffic blitz underway in Regina. Here's what police are looking for.
Regina police will be conducting a two-day traffic blitz in and around the city Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
Vancouver
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
-
Too many delivery cyclists on Vancouver's sidewalks, says petition urging steeper fines
Since moving into Vancouver's West End last year, Todd Clarke claims to have been struck several times by delivery cyclists riding on sidewalks in the neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
-
Pair charged after 'significant seizure' of drugs, guns in Nanaimo, B.C.
A man and a woman from Nanaimo, B.C., are facing more than two dozen charges after police seized four guns and several hundred grams of illicit drugs following a complaint about drug trafficking in the city's downtown core.
Atlantic
-
'They live in panic': Halifax serves eviction notices to residents at University Avenue encampment
As temperatures cool down, the Halifax Regional Municipality is serving eviction notices to residents at one of the city’s larger tent encampments.
-
Antigonish RCMP looking for N.S. man wanted for sexual assault
Antigonish County District RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for sexual assault in Nova Scotia.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Eric Martin, 48, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.