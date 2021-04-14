WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students within the Greater Essex County District School Board will be headed back to the virtual classroom Tuesday to allow education staff the chance to prepare for the transition.

On Monday, both secondary and elementary teachers will connect with their students to ensure they are ready for Tuesday’s lesson and determine any technical needs and access to resources, the board says. They will then hand out some work for students to complete independently.

The Ontario government ordered all schools in the province to switch to remote learning following the spring break. Currently, there is no specified timeline for if and when students may return to school as usual.

“Right now, the order is indefinite. We don't know when we will be permitted to resume in-person learning. That depends, ultimately, on how well we all follow the recommended health and safety measures intended to fight this virus,” a GECDSB memo to parents says.

Students with special needs who are currently registered for in-person learning in the GAINS and STEPS programs will return to in-person classes on Tuesday and a staff member will be in contact Monday to discuss schedules and transportation.

The board says all students in these programs who plan to attend in-person lessons will have to complete and pass a COVID-19 self-screening assessment before being able to enter the school.

Elementary students in the virtual program will follow their established start and end times while secondary students in the in-person adapted program will have their first period class Tuesday and will run for 150 minutes beginning at the regular start time.

The format for GECDSB virtual schools will remain the same and start Tuesday.

For information updates the board suggests visiting their website, Edsby and GECDSB social media platforms.