WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire late this afternoon.

It started around 4:30 p.m. at 3653 Shinglecreek Crescent and was out before 5:00 p.m.

An upgraded response was necessary, with Windsor police and EMS on hand.

Neighbours say just one person lives in the house and made it outside safely.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire continues.