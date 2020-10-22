Advertisement
Garage fire on Shinglecreek Crescent still under investigation
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 7:43PM EDT
Fire on Shinglecreek Crescent, Thursday October 22, 2020 (Chis Campbell / CTV News)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire late this afternoon.
It started around 4:30 p.m. at 3653 Shinglecreek Crescent and was out before 5:00 p.m.
An upgraded response was necessary, with Windsor police and EMS on hand.
Neighbours say just one person lives in the house and made it outside safely.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire continues.
