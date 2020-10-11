Advertisement
No injuries in house fire in Windsor’s west end
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:04PM EDT
Fire crews responded to a house fire at 1400 Pelletier Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 11 2020. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A person has been arrested after allegedly intentionally setting a house fire causing $10,000 in damages.
Windsor fire crews responded to the 1400 block of Pelletier Saturday around 2 p.m. to put out the flames.
Chief fire prevention officer John Lee tweeted Sunday the fire was intentionally set and there were no injuries.
Lee said police have arrested the person responsible for the fire.
