Garage fire in east Windsor causes $70,000 damage

Windsor fire officials say there was about $70,000 in damage after a house fire in east Windsor.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 11900 block of Maitland Avenue on Sunday night. Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 11900 block of Maitland Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Source: Unofficial On Location/Facebook)

Officials say the fire was contained to the garage.

There were no reported injuries.