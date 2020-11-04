WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Canadian Border Services Agency is reminding travelers to bring the “bear necessities” after a furry visitor attempted to cross the border.

Canada Border Services Agency’s Pacific Region says a bear cub made a forceful attempt to cross the border Thursday into northern B.C.

A tweet from the agency’s official account says the traveller sough entry for essential reasons, but was missing their documents.

Officers moved quickly and transferred the cub to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smither’s B.C. for the winter.