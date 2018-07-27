

Ricardo Veneza





Funeral arrangements have been set for well-known community activist and Windsor booster, the late Mark Boscariol.

The first visitation is planned for Monday, July 30, from 7pm to 9pm at the south Windsor location of Families First at 3260 Dougall Avenue.

The second visitation is scheduled for Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm while a third visitation is set for later that evening from 7pm to 9pm.

The formal service is planned for Wednesday, August 1, beginning at 11am at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Boscariol died suddenly on Thursday early in the morning after spending a night with friends recording a local political podcast.

He was 51 years old.

Boscariol leaves behind his wife of 14 years Daena and son Andreas.

Boscariol’s community work lives on

An obituary posted by the Families First funeral home asks that donations be made to The Little Things Charity, managed by the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative.

An event held Friday evening at one of Boscariol’s establishments, Good Neighbour, looked to raise funds for the charity as well while also working to carry on another initiative the very active Boscariol had partnered on.

“His plan was to take local stars like behind us, people that maybe nobody would ever see — Mark was always about taking people who nobody would see, funding them, backing them, supporting them, talking to them, doing whatever he could to make that person meet their potential,” says Justice Fournier, a friend of Boscariol’s and part owner of The Hub.

Fournier thinks Boscariol would be proud to see the initiative take off.

“To him, this event’s going to be — hopefully the next neighbourhood rock star comes right from his parking lot,” says Fournier.

Another audition event is planned for August before finishing off the series at a September night market.