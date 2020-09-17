WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thirty Windsor-Essex men are “going gold” Sunday for childhood cancer research programs.

Participants of the “Gold Dudes Care Hair Challenge” launched by the Fight Like Mason Foundation have been pledging funds for the cause, and as an added will be colouring their hair a bright shiny gold — or a surprise colour chosen by a local childhood cancer hero.

Each fundraising goal will decide what type of hair colouring one of the involved hairstylists will be giving the pledging dude on Sunday, a news release from the Fight Like Mason Foundation states.

$500 raised will get “Side-Kick Spray” where the fundraiser will get spray on temporary colour

$1,000 is considered “Going Gold” and will receive a platinum blonde permanent do

$2,000 is the “Ultimate Hero Hair” will get fundraisers a surprise permanent colour chosen by a local childhood cancer hero.

AM800’s Dan MacDonald has accepted the challenge and has already raised more than $6,000.

There are 30 Windsor-Essex men who will receive the different hairstyles Sunday by a licenced hairstylist at 4951 Walker Road.

Participants have been collecting pledges since the beginning of August and will have until Sunday to reach their goal.