Windsor paediatric patients getting customized wheelchairs thanks to donation
The Fight Like Mason donates five customized wheelchairs to Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Wheeling around Windsor Regional Hospital will be more fun for paediatric patients.
The Fight Like Mason Foundation has donated five customized wheelchairs worth $4,500.
The wheelchairs feature various themes, including superheroes, emojis and Fight Like Mason logos.
The foundation was established as a non-for-profit organization, and now registered charity, by Iain Macri and Chantelle Bacon, parents of Mason Bacon-Macri who passed away on June 27, 2016 from cancer.
The foundation also donated 39 superhero-themed IV poles to Windsor Regional Hospital last year. The Mason Power Poles, provided to paediatric patients give children a boost when requiring an intravenous drip or other vital signs monitoring.