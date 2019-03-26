

CTV Windsor





Wheeling around Windsor Regional Hospital will be more fun for paediatric patients.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation has donated five customized wheelchairs worth $4,500.

The wheelchairs feature various themes, including superheroes, emojis and Fight Like Mason logos.

The foundation was established as a non-for-profit organization, and now registered charity, by Iain Macri and Chantelle Bacon, parents of Mason Bacon-Macri who passed away on June 27, 2016 from cancer.

The foundation also donated 39 superhero-themed IV poles to Windsor Regional Hospital last year. The Mason Power Poles, provided to paediatric patients give children a boost when requiring an intravenous drip or other vital signs monitoring.