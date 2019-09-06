If you drive in Belle River, you may notice some gold ribbons.

It's a campaign championed by the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

The group is asking residents to put a gold ribbon on their property.

Belle River is where the family of Mason Macri lives.

Mason passed away in June 2016 after battling a rare form of cancer, but not before capturing the hearts of thousands of people in Windsor-Essex.

His mother, Chantelle Bacon-Macri, says the support has been overwhelming and she is happy to see so many ribbons in the community already.

"Every pole down the main road," she says. "Then we're also going to do around the beach and all of our street lights, their houses, have gold, we give them all lights to light it up."

This is the second year of the campaign that coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation is a registered charitable organization that aims to improve treatment, care, quality of life and awareness of patients diagnosed with childhood cancer.