WINDSOR, ONT -- This June, local businesses will face off in larger-than-life games at Vollmer Complex to help fund a new mental health facility for Windsor-Essex youth.

The ninth annual Windsor Corporate Challenge has partnered with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation and The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) to support the new Youth Wellness Hub.

“Funds raised will support the establishment of the first Youth Wellness Hub for Windsor-Essex, a one-stop, youth-friendly centre to address mental, physical and addiction needs,” said Kim Willis, director of communications and mental health promotion for CMHA.

The hub will provide health care and social services under one roof, making it easier for young people to access mental health and substance-use support. The aim is to help youth with issues earlier in life, before they impact things like relationships, school or work.

“We look forward to seeing this much-needed resource come to fruition in our community. We commend Windsor Corporate Challenge for selecting this project for 2020 in support of youth mental health and wellness,” said Bill Marra, executive director of the HDGH Foundation.

The one-day fundraiser was created to promote the importance of wellness and team-building in Windsor-Essex.

Since its inception, Windsor Corporate Challenge has raised more than $1-million for local charities.

A record-breaking 1,500 participants and volunteers took part last year at LaSalle's Vollmer Complex for a fun, team-building and fundraising event.

In 2019, the team-building activity event fundraised close to $240,000 for the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

“When I first founded Windsor Corporate Challenge, I set a personal goal to raise $1 million for our community, and with the help of our amazing teams, we reached that fundraising milestone last year," said Meighen Nehme, founder of the Windsor Corporate Challenge and president and CEO of The Job Shoppe. “I’m proud to partner with two pillars of our community, with a common goal of youth mental health and wellness.”

Team registration for the ninth annual Windsor Corporate Challenge opens on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Windsor Corporate Challenge takes place at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle on June 20, 2020.