WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex

    Share

    Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.

    The forecaster says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

    Widespread frost is expected Wednesday into early Thursday morning as temperatures drop below the freezing mark. Frost may return Thursday night.

    Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

    Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News