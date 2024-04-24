Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Widespread frost is expected Wednesday into early Thursday morning as temperatures drop below the freezing mark. Frost may return Thursday night.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.