Frost advisory in effect across part of Ontario

Parts of southern Ontario are under a frost advisory this morning.

Environment Canada says the Toronto, Niagara and Windsor regions -- as well as Mississauga, Oakville, Brampton and Burlington -- can expect patchy frost into the early morning under clear skies.

The weather agency says frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

It's advising to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas, and to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 13.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 8.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 21.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.