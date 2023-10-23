Windsor

    • Frost advisory in effect across part of Ontario

    (Source: Ellen Price) (Source: Ellen Price)
    Share

    Parts of southern Ontario are under a frost advisory this morning.

    Environment Canada says the Toronto, Niagara and Windsor regions -- as well as Mississauga, Oakville, Brampton and Burlington -- can expect patchy frost into the early morning under clear skies.

    The weather agency says frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

    It's advising to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas, and to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees. 

    — With files from The Canadian Press

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 13.

    Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 8.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 21.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaign

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts in recent weeks. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News