

CTV Windsor





Almost a thousand tickets have been issued in Windsor as part of the front yard parking crackdown.

Parking enforcement officers began issuing tickets last February and so far 997 tickets have been issued.

The supervisor of parking enforcement Bill Kralovensky says the main problem has been in the west end around the university.

He says kids come in from out of town and park wherever they want.

The number of tickets seems to be higher at the start of each semester.

The crackdown started not just for aesthetic reasons, but also for safety reasons as people were parking on top of utility lines.