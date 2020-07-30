WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents lineup up for free hand sanitizer on Thursday.

The City of Windsor was handing out the locally made product at the WFCU Centre.

Residents received up to four bottles.

“Several partners have come together to produce it, transport it and give it out,” says project leader Michael Chantler.

Since May, city staff has been coordinating the distribution of locally made hand sanitizer.

The distribution started with frontline workers, then small businesses, and then the general public.

“It’s a nice reminder to people that if you can’t wash your hands, you’ve got something on you. Throw it on your hands and try to keep yourself clean,” says Chantler.

The city made 4,500 bottles available for Thursday’s distribution.