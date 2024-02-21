Free art exhibit in Sandwich Town celebrates artists and Black History

Mackenzie Hall in Sandwich Town is the site of a unique free art exhibit, exploring the link between art, artists and Black history in the community.

It's called "The Never-ending Quest for Inclusion" exhibit and it is part ‘The Artists of Colour – Journey Project’ for Black History Month.

Paintings, photos, and historic artifacts depict African-Canadian achievement stemming from the period of slavery, the Underground Railroad, and the first Black Canadians who made their mark in southwestern Ontario and beyond.

Using QR codes and displays accompanying the artwork, visitors can learn the stories of Black men and women who thrived in Canada contributing in areas of industry, public service, academia, the arts, sciences and business.

Dennis K. Smith is a local painter and key organizer of the event. He’s happy that local artists are able to help tell a vital and often overlooked part of Canadian history through their work.

"The importance of it is Canadian history, and it is done through paint, through art work,” said Smith. “Artwork tends to give you even more of an image of it and strong impression of our history just by viewing it."

The exhibit runs free of charge until Feb. 24.

'The Never-Ending Quest For Inclusion' art exhibit at Mackenzie Hall in Windsor, Ont.'s Sandwich Town tells the story of Black history. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)