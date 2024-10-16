UWindsor won’t review motion to pause pro-Palestinian agreements

The University of Windsor’s Board of Governors will not consider a motion to pause agreements that ended a pro-Palestinian campus encampment protest of the war in Gaza earlier this year.

On Wednesday, a statement from the university indicated a legal review found such a motion would be outside of the board’s purview.

“A legal review has determined that the subject matter of the motion is outside the Board of Governors' authority, and therefore, the motion will not be brought forward to the Board,” read the university statement.

Last week, Daniel Ableser, who is Jewish and a member of the board, indicated he would bring forward a motion at the Oct. 22 meeting to pause the agreements, which have drawn backlash from the Jewish community.

The agreements with the Windsor Liberation Zone team and the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance commit the university to several measures, including partially disclosing university investments and offering increased support for students affected by the conflict.

It’s those agreements that have drawn concern and disappointment from the region’s Jewish community.

That disappointment has translated into Jewish leaders and alumnus withdrawing support for the university. The Windsor Star reports area steel magnate Barry Zekelman has withdrawn a $1 million gift and future support over the controversy.

Ableser would not make himself available for an interview but provided a statement to the media concerning the board’s decision.

In it, he questions the board’s role if such a motion is outside of its authority to act.

“I am quite interested to hear how the Board of Governors does not have authority pursuant to its statutory mandate to give any direction regarding the conduct, management, and control of the University's business and affairs,” said Ableser in his statement.

The protests saw demonstrators remain on campus for nine weeks.

They were part of a broader movement that saw protesters setup encampments on university campuses across Canada and the U.S. demanding divestment from Israel and its military campaign which was sparked by the deadly Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.