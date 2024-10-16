Chatham man dies after crash

OPP say a 77-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent.

On Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., emergency services including Chatham-Kent Ems, Chatham-Kent Fire and the Elgin OPP (Chatham Detachment), responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 40 south of Countryview Line.

The lone driver, a 77-year-old from Chatham, was transported by EMS and later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Elgin OPP continue to investigate the collision with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

Highway 40 between Countryview Line and Claymore Line are closed to allow for emergency responder's safety and while the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-3101122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://stthomascrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.