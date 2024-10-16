'You're not going to find them all': Windsor homeless advocate casts doubt over 2024 Point-in-Time homeless street count
As municipal staff and volunteers in Windsor-Essex conduct the 2024 Point in Time (PiT) homeless street count and survey across the region, the administrator of a Windsor homeless centre said she doubts an accurate tally will be reflected when the count is done.
Street Help's Christine Wilson-Furlonger said she doesn't think the majority of the city's current homeless population will be accounted for, believing the true number to be in the thousands.
"I don't trust that count at all," Wilson-Furlong said, telling CTV News she believes there to be at least 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in Windsor today.
"3,000 people that are homeless on any given day. It's just that they're hidden homeless too. We have people that are living, in five, six, seven people in a little one-bedroom apartment. As soon as the landlord finds out, he closes it down, evicts the tenant and they're homeless again.
"You're not going to find them all. There are people that are very smart, know how to hide, and they're not coming out because they had their encampments torn down before. There are some very visible, smaller in hamlets, but we've become a society where we force people into hiding because they're poor and homeless," Wilson-Furlonger explained.
The federally mandated PiT count will see many trained volunteers deployed throughout the city and county to make sure those experiencing homelessness have the chance to be counted and surveyed, as a City of Windsor news release stated last week.
This is the fourth PiT count conducted in the region, with previous counts happening in 2016, 2018 and 2021. The last PiT event showed there were 251 people experiencing homelessness in 2021, an increase from 198 in 2018, according to city officials.
"It's grown to outrageous numbers, and it's growing because of lack of services," Wilson-Furlonger stated. "And let's tie this into this new thing where they want to now forcibly lock people up. Well, if you're not providing the services, I have people begging us, do we know a place where they can go to get away from the alcohol in their life, to get away from the drugs in their life. They want rehabilitation. They want to get well and become members of society again. Functioning members. That's what they want. They're begging for it."
City staff said the PiT count is an attempt to truly understand who is experiencing homelessness, looking to learn what their situation is, while also trying to understand how long individuals have been experiencing homelessness and what are those difficulties and challenges are that they're facing.
"We anticipate it's going to go up again significantly this time around," said Windsor's manager of homelessness and housing support, Kelly Goz. "We are seeing more homelessness. We are seeing more people on our city streets and in the county, and really just hoping to have a better understanding and to make sure that the data, and that we do know everybody as much as possible that is experiencing homelessness."
Goz noted Windsor is not alone in combating a growing homeless population, trusting the results from this latest PiT count will result in improved funding and programs from upper levels of government.
"Windsor has been able to stay fairly modest in what we're seeing on our city streets. But again, that has changed and evolved over the last couple of years," said Goz.
Goz said, "We can't ever assume that just by the way that somebody looks or how they're presenting that their experience of homelessness, that's why it is important to stop all members of the public that may be out in that designated area to make sure, again, that we are screening out if anybody is experiencing homelessness or not."
Goz said following the survey, a report will be presented to council that should help shape future decisions.
She added, "We know that there's a toxic drug supply that's really changing the landscape of what people and the members of the public see with regards to experiencing homelessness. We also know that we have increased numbers of people that are on our city's streets that may not go to emergency shelters. So again, just trying to get a better understanding of how agencies and different sectors can continue to work together in order to collaborate on solutions as opposed to continuing to do the status quo."
2024 Point-in-Time homeless street count starts Thursday evening and continues in the morning on Friday.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Harris' interview with Fox News is marked by testy exchanges over immigration and more
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
JD Vance says 'no,' Trump did not lose the 2020 U.S. election
U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.
'Vindictive and malicious': B.C. court weighs in on long-running neighbour dispute
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Stratford shooting
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
-
First responders testify at second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Four witnesses testified Wednesday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
London
-
After jury delays, Crown outlines case in Josue Silva shooting death
The trial got underway with Justice Patricia Moore detailing the jury’s responsibility and Crown attorney Kristina Mildred outlining the case for the prosecution.
-
'Really frustrated with CN': St. Thomas councillor blasts railway after massive railroad tie fire
Sitting in the mayor’s chair with Joe Preston away, Coun. Steve Peters ripped the Canadian National Railway after a massive railroad tie fire on Oct. 10.
-
Arson investigation leads to attempted murder, drug charges in Bruce County
Charges have been laid after Saugeen Shores police were called to a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
Barrie
-
Search continues for suspect in gas station shooting after victim dies
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
-
Man guilty of possessing homemade explosive after Barrie supportive housing evacuation
Gordon Locking, 66, was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday to several weapons charges, including possession of an explosive substance, stemming from an incident at a supportive housing complex.
-
Woman charged for allegedly speeding nearly 148km/h in posted 60 zone
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for suspect in fatal crash that killed three near Parry Sound
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
-
No cheap options to deal with crumbling police headquarters in Sudbury
The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board got an update on Wednesday from consultants looking into the state of its aging downtown headquarters.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Funding kickstarts plans for deep-sea port in Sault Ste. Marie
An effort to bring a deep-sea port to Sault Ste. Marie just got a major push forward, with support from the federal government Wednesday.
-
Soo Fall Classic draws some of Canada's top curlers
Some of the world’s best curlers have arrived in Sault Ste. Marie for the second annual Soo Fall Classic that many curlers say has become a can’t miss event.
-
Delusional man enters Elliot Lake, Ont., residence in the middle of the night carrying knife
A resident got a scare early in the morning Wednesday in Elliot Lake when an unknown man entered their home carrying a knife.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa Rough Riders great and CFL Hall of Famer Whit Tucker dies at 83
The Ottawa Redblacks organization has announced the passing of Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former Ottawa Rough Rider Whit Tucker.
-
Donald Musselman, convicted killer of Ottawa's Markland Campbell, dies in custody
Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.
-
Trip to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata on Hwy. 417 leads to charges for expired plate, uninsured vehicle
A Kingston driver is facing charges after being stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 while on their way to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata.
Toronto
-
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
-
Toronto is getting a new area code. Here's what it is and when it will get here
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
-
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Montreal
-
Quebec to allow Alzheimer’s patients to apply for MAID starting Oct. 30
Quebec residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease will soon be able to apply for medical assistance in dying (MAID) starting Oct. 30, allowing them to make the choice before losing their decision-making capacity.
-
Victims of crime in Quebec denounce government's three-year cap
Thousands of victims of crimes received income replacement benefits from Quebec's IVAC program, which expanded its eligibility requirements three years ago. Now the province says those benefits may end.
-
Technoparc: Montreal buys $30M site to protect natural environment
Montreal reached an $30.6 million agreement with Groupe Hypertec to acquire and protect 11 hectares of greenspace north of the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
Winnipeg
-
EPC approves changes for vacant building fire fines, prices higher than first proposed
The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.
-
Government watchdog calling on Manitoba government to control spending on public sector salaries
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is responding to the recent release of Manitoba's sunshine list, saying the government needs to "rein in" spending on salaries.
-
Court orders Manitoba community to pay councillor’s legal expenses following failed attempt at ouster
A Manitoba judge has ordered a community to pay the legal costs for a councillor who they tried to oust in 2023.
Edmonton
-
Cloverdale residents say weekend house fire was arson, extortion notes received
People in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of Cloverdale say arson is to blame for a weekend house fire and that extortion notes were left outside neighbouring homes.
-
Premier says Alberta long-term care restructuring will include 'Uber-izing' of services
Alberta's premier says the next steps in restructuing long-term care in the province will include the "Uber-izing" of services to better connect people with providers.
-
Oilers' grit helps produce come-from-behind victory over Flyers
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of penalties.
Calgary
-
Return of the Water Main Repairs 3: City says to expect traffic disruptions through late November
Phase 3 of repairs to Calgary's wounded water feeder main began on Wednesday.
-
Kananaskis campground warns of 'unclothed individual' in the area
A Kananaskis campground is again dealing with concerns about a naked person spotted in the area.
-
Premier 'interested' in UCP member input on Alberta trans policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she will be listening to see how United Conservative Party (UCP) members would like her government to treat trans Albertans.
Regina
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
Here's what experts thought of the 2024 Provincial Leaders' debate
Following the debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck, two local experts gave their insights on the event.
-
Sask. Party, NDP leaders debate top issues heading into the 2024 election
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck debated top issues heading into the 2024 election.
Vancouver
-
B.C. party leaders court Vancouver Island voters in final campaign sprint
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties were on Vancouver Island Wednesday as the finish line of the 2024 election campaign approaches.
-
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad pushes back on tone of campaign
Taking his closing pitch to a battleground riding in Nanaimo, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad touted health-care promises and commented on the tone of the campaign Wednesday.
-
Tight race expected in Surrey-Cloverdale riding
If there’s one thing two rival candidates running in the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale can agree on this election, it’s that they are in for a tight race.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders court Vancouver Island voters in final campaign sprint
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties were on Vancouver Island Wednesday as the finish line of the 2024 election campaign approaches.
-
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad pushes back on tone of campaign
Taking his closing pitch to a battleground riding in Nanaimo, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad touted health-care promises and commented on the tone of the campaign Wednesday.
-
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Atlantic
-
N.B. leaders discuss solutions to health care, economy, social issues during CTV News roundtable
Three of New Brunswick's party leaders sparred over leadership style, health care, economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening.
-
Nova Scotia launches doctor retirement bonus to boost recruitment and retention
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
-
'She's been attacked twice so far': Advocates call for more service dog safety in N.B.
Some advocates are calling for more safety for service dogs in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.