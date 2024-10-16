'Threatening message' investigated at LaSalle school

LaSalle police say they have launched an investigation after a “threatening message” was discovered in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.

The message, which read “School Shooting October 18,” was reported to police. On Wednesday, police issued a news release saying the message prompted an immediate investigation in collaboration with school officials.

There will be an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone’s safety and police say they are actively seeking to identify the culprit.

“The safety and security of our community is our top priority,” said police.

Police are asking the public, staff, and students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation and are encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.