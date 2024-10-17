'Active investigation' in east Riverside

Windsor police are notifying the public of an active investigation.

The only details available are that it's taking place in the 1500 block of Monticello Ave. near Firgrove Drive in the east Riverside area. Police confirm with CTV news that this is a residential area.

AM800 News is reporting the incident as a shooting and a neighbour said they heard three shots. The information has not been confirmed by police.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

More details will be provided as they become available.