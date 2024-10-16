Windsor partners with Detroit Free Press Marathon
Detroit Free Press Marathon race director Aaron Velthoven is pumped for Sunday’s event, “We're sold out for the first time in our history.”
Well over 20,000 runners will participate in the 47th annual marathon and half marathon. Every state in America and over 40 countries will be represented. Close to 1,000 runners signed up are from Windsor-Essex.
“Windsor always comes out and it's a great experience and energy there along the course so we're excited,” said Velthoven, who knows many truly enjoy the atmosphere created in Windsor. “I think there definitely something extra that people love to experience when they're racing in Windsor.”
Runners will give the local economy a boost with people having already looked into birding, cycling, trails, and the downtown, according to Jason Toner, Tourism Windsor Essex County Pelee Island director of marketing.
“Detroit has a lot of hotel rooms, but not enough,” Toner pointed out. “So we get people coming over here and the tunnel bus run special service early in the morning to get them over for that 6 a.m. line up and then they can hop back over on the tunnel bus after and appreciate downtown.
The City of Windsor has partnered with the marathon for the first time.
“You want to magnify the magnificent and that's something we want to do at the Detroit Free Press marathon,” said Coun. Renaldo Agostino.
The excitement level is usually pretty high on Riverside Drive on race day and this partnership between the City of Windsor and the Detroit Free Press Marathon is going to amp that up to another level.
There is going to be three cheer zones set up along the route. One of them at the Art Gallery/Chimczuk Museum. Another one down the road at The Keg, and a third one at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. All three will feature the North Star cheer team.
The Multicultural Council (MCC) will provide visitors with a taste of Windsor.
“With the MCC going out and having all the different countries represented, I think it's really going to give a nice showcase to what Windsor-Essex is for people that may have never been here before,” Toner said.
It's a partnership the city and marathon official would like to grow.
“We plan to continue to grow that partnership, continue to find more ways to put more activities in Windsor,” said Velthoven. “This is a great first step. We're really looking at how can we bring more people down into Windsor during race weekend, how can we get more activities there. How can we really help them? For Canadian residents that want to stay in Windsor and travel to our expo and then travel to our start line on Sunday. How do we make that easier and more available for them?”
Agostino would like the partnership to grow as well, “When you look at the Windsor Works report, that really outlines that more and more partnerships with the city of Detroit is an important thing.”
Residents are asked to note the tunnel will be closed Sunday morning to accommodate the event.
“For those folks that want to take the tunnel bus over, you can grab that starting at 5:30 [a.m.] till 6:30 [a.m.],” said Tal Czudner, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation. “Then we close from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then we open back up. Normally it's the slowest time of the week, so it's really the best time for us to close for a couple of hours.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Harris' interview with Fox News is marked by testy exchanges over immigration and more
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
'Immediately stop using': Health Canada warns against use of banned baby walkers
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Stratford shooting
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
-
WRPS proposing its largest ever police budget
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking regional council to approve a $253.2 million budget for 2025.
-
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
London
-
After jury delays, Crown outlines case in Josue Silva shooting death
The trial got underway with Justice Patricia Moore detailing the jury’s responsibility and Crown attorney Kristina Mildred outlining the case for the prosecution.
-
'Really frustrated with CN': St. Thomas councillor blasts railway after massive railroad tie fire
Sitting in the mayor’s chair with Joe Preston away, Coun. Steve Peters ripped the Canadian National Railway after a massive railroad tie fire on Oct. 10.
-
Arson investigation leads to attempted murder, drug charges in Bruce County
Charges have been laid after Saugeen Shores police were called to a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
Barrie
-
Search continues for suspect in gas station shooting after victim dies
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
-
Man guilty of possessing homemade explosive after Barrie supportive housing evacuation
Gordon Locking, 66, was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday to several weapons charges, including possession of an explosive substance, stemming from an incident at a supportive housing complex.
-
Woman charged for allegedly speeding nearly 148km/h in posted 60 zone
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for suspect in fatal crash that killed three near Parry Sound
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The Ontario Provincial Police has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
-
No cheap options to deal with crumbling police headquarters in Sudbury
The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board got an update on Wednesday from consultants looking into the state of its aging downtown headquarters.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Funding kickstarts plans for deep-sea port in Sault Ste. Marie
An effort to bring a deep-sea port to Sault Ste. Marie just got a major push forward, with support from the federal government Wednesday.
-
Soo Fall Classic draws some of Canada's top curlers
Some of the world’s best curlers have arrived in Sault Ste. Marie for the second annual Soo Fall Classic that many curlers say has become a can’t miss event.
-
Delusional man enters Elliot Lake, Ont., residence in the middle of the night carrying knife
A resident got a scare early in the morning Wednesday in Elliot Lake when an unknown man entered their home carrying a knife.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa Rough Riders great and CFL Hall of Famer Whit Tucker dies at 83
The Ottawa Redblacks organization has announced the passing of Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former Ottawa Rough Rider Whit Tucker.
-
Donald Musselman, convicted killer of Ottawa's Markland Campbell, dies in custody
Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.
-
Trip to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata on Hwy. 417 leads to charges for expired plate, uninsured vehicle
A Kingston driver is facing charges after being stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 while on their way to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata.
Toronto
-
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
-
Toronto is getting a new area code. Here's what it is and when it will get here
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
-
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Montreal
-
Victims of crime in Quebec denounce government's three-year cap
Thousands of victims of crimes received income replacement benefits from Quebec's IVAC program, which expanded its eligibility requirements three years ago. Now the province says those benefits may end.
-
Technoparc: Montreal buys $30M site to protect natural environment
Montreal reached an $30.6 million agreement with Groupe Hypertec to acquire and protect 11 hectares of greenspace north of the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Winnipeg
-
EPC approves changes for vacant building fire fines, prices higher than first proposed
The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.
-
Government watchdog calling on Manitoba government to control spending on public sector salaries
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is responding to the recent release of Manitoba's sunshine list, saying the government needs to "rein in" spending on salaries.
-
Court orders Manitoba community to pay councillor’s legal expenses following failed attempt at ouster
A Manitoba judge has ordered a community to pay the legal costs for a councillor who they tried to oust in 2023.
Edmonton
-
Cloverdale residents say weekend house fire was arson, extortion notes received
People in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of Cloverdale say arson is to blame for a weekend house fire and that extortion notes were left outside neighbouring homes.
-
Premier says Alberta long-term care restructuring will include 'Uber-izing' of services
Alberta's premier says the next steps in restructuing long-term care in the province will include the "Uber-izing" of services to better connect people with providers.
-
Oilers' grit helps produce come-from-behind victory over Flyers
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of penalties.
Calgary
-
Return of the Water Main Repairs 3: City says to expect traffic disruptions through late November
Phase 3 of repairs to Calgary's wounded water feeder main began on Wednesday.
-
Kananaskis campground warns of 'unclothed individual' in the area
A Kananaskis campground is again dealing with concerns about a naked person spotted in the area.
-
Premier 'interested' in UCP member input on Alberta trans policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she will be listening to see how United Conservative Party (UCP) members would like her government to treat trans Albertans.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Sask. Party, NDP leaders debate top issues heading into the 2024 election
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck will debate top issues heading into the 2024 election.
-
Man killed following collision between tractor, train that caused derailment near Gerald, Sask.
A man from the Esterhazy area is dead after a tractor and train collided causing a derailment Wednesday afternoon north of Gerald, Sask., RCMP said.
-
Healthcare is the burning issue leading up to Sask. election: poll
New polling data available Wednesday shows the top priority for Saskatchewan voters in the provincial election is healthcare.
Vancouver
-
'Vindictive and malicious': B.C. court weighs in on long-running neighbour dispute
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
-
'Prolonged heavy rain' coming to B.C.'s South Coast
An atmospheric river is expected to drench B.C.'s South Coast this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Going it alone: 3 former BC United MLAs on why they're running as independents
Karin Kirkpatrick won her riding of West Vancouver-Capilano in 2020 as a BC Liberal. But after the Liberals became BC United — and BC United imploded — she decided to run for re-election as an independent.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
-
'Prolonged heavy rain' coming to B.C.'s South Coast
An atmospheric river is expected to drench B.C.'s South Coast this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Vindictive and malicious': B.C. court weighs in on long-running neighbour dispute
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
Atlantic
-
N.B. leaders discuss solutions to health care, economy, social issues during CTV News roundtable
Three of New Brunswick's party leaders sparred over leadership style, health care, economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening.
-
Nova Scotia launches doctor retirement bonus to boost recruitment and retention
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
-
'She's been attacked twice so far': Advocates call for more service dog safety in N.B.
Some advocates are calling for more safety for service dogs in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.