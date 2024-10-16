Windsor-Essex health unit stops offering rapid antigen tests

Rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 are no longer available for public distribution at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) — and they won’t be restocked in the future.

The health unit made the announcement Tuesday as the province shifts to a new model where access to free COVID-19 tests is limited to specific eligible individuals.

"While the Ontario Ministry of Health is no longer providing rapid antigen tests to public health units, they are providing publicly funded COVID-19 tests to health care providers and pharmacies in a test-to-treat model," the WECHU said in an email to CTV News.

According to the province, the following groups are eligible for a free test if they have symptoms consistent with the virus:

People aged 65 and older.

People aged 18 and older who have at least one condition putting them at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

People who are immunocompromised.

Residents and patients in certain high-risk settings, including hospitals and congregate living settings with medically and socially vulnerable individuals (e.g., long-term care and other specific populations and settings).

People in the context of suspected or confirmed outbreaks, as directed by the local public health unit.

"Individuals who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are eligible for COVID-19 treatment are encouraged to contact their health care provider or a local pharmacy to inquire about testing," the WECHU added.

People who want a COVID-19 test but don’t meet the criteria will need to pay a fee at a local pharmacy or private clinic.

Guidelines for COVID-19 have seen several changes since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

For example, the rule of isolating for two weeks following a positive test no longer applies.

According to Erika Vitale, director of Infection Control and Pandemic Planning for Windsor Regional Hospital, the province’s current COVID-19 guidelines also apply to any acute respiratory infection, such as RSV, the flu, or the common cold.

"You should self-isolate for 24 hours until you're feeling better and no longer have a fever," said Vitale.

The province’s current COVID-19 guidelines also include masking recommendations.

"It suggests masking in public and avoiding high-risk places like hospitals or group living settings for 10 days from the start of symptoms to prevent spreading infection," Vitale added.

Windsor Regional Hospital recently received flu shots for its staff and patients — which will be available to the public in the next couple of weeks.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be released around that time as well.