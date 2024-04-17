Fraud warning: police say you probably haven’t won a prize

Chatham-Kent police officers are warning the public about a scam that claims you have won a prize.

Police say scammers continue to call, email and text people stating that they’ve won a prize, but you haven’t. In order to claim the prize, the fraudsters say you need to pay a fee to cover taxes, legal fees or delivery costs.

Scammers usually ask that the payments are made using iTunes gift cards or bitcoin, which should immediately raise a red flag, that it’s a scam.

Daily Media Release - April 17 2024https://t.co/5UogI3oCaf — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) April 17, 2024

Please remember that if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Protect yourself by recognizing these scams. For more information, go to the anti-fraud centre.