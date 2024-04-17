WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fraud warning: police say you probably haven’t won a prize

    The RCMP announced another arrest on Dec. 23 in connection with a series of phone scams that target Canadians. (Photo: Pexels) The RCMP announced another arrest on Dec. 23 in connection with a series of phone scams that target Canadians. (Photo: Pexels)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police officers are warning the public about a scam that claims you have won a prize.

    Police say scammers continue to call, email and text people stating that they’ve won a prize, but you haven’t. In order to claim the prize, the fraudsters say you need to pay a fee to cover taxes, legal fees or delivery costs.

    Scammers usually ask that the payments are made using iTunes gift cards or bitcoin, which should immediately raise a red flag, that it’s a scam.

    Please remember that if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Protect yourself by recognizing these scams. For more information, go to the anti-fraud centre

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News