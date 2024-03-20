WINDSOR
    Fourth teen arrested for attack on teen with autism

    Warning: Contains graphic content.

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a fourth teenager alleged to have been involved in a brutal group attack on a teen who has autism.

    The incident, which was caught on video and shared on social media, is said to have happened on the evening of March 9.

    The victim’s mother told CTV news her 16-year-old son, who has level-one autism, was waiting for the bus after hanging out at Devonshire Mall when he was approached aggressively by a group.

    The video shows her son attempting to run away before being knocked over and assuming the fetal position as the group relentlessly kicked and punched him.

    The victim’s mother said her son broke his arm while trying to protect his head – with emotional wounds running much deeper.

    "A lot of neurotypical people would be pretty traumatized by this,” she said. “But for someone who's neurodiverse, it's going to take a bit longer."

    It’s unclear how many people took part in the incident, but four 14-year-olds had been arrested as of Wednesday.

    The first arrest was announced March 13, with two more arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm on March 16.

    The fourth teen faces the same charge.

    Police said they continue work to identify others who may have been involved.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCU at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.  

