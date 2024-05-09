WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Section of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh closed until 2025

    Crews will be working on Riverside Drive East between Grant Avenue and St. Mark’s Road in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: County of Essex/Google Maps) Crews will be working on Riverside Drive East between Grant Avenue and St. Mark’s Road in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: County of Essex/Google Maps)
    Construction on a portion of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh means the road will be closed from now until early next year.

    Crews will be working on Riverside Drive East between Grant Avenue and St. Mark’s Road.

    The start date was Monday May 6. Accordin gto the County of Essex website, it is expected to last until early 2025.

    The contractor is Sterling Ridge Infrastructure Inc. They are working on the Scully-St. Mark’s Pump Station Replacement and Riverside Drive East Reconstruction Project.

    The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2025. The current closure is for Stage 1 of the project. Stage 2 (reconstruction of Riverside Drive between Grant Avenue and Arlington Boulevard) is anticipated to commence Fall 2024.

    Drivers are asked to follow the posted detour signage and route. Commuter (through) traffic is detoured to use Tecumseh Road East instead of Riverside Drive East between Manning Road and Brighton Road, with the exception of local traffic (those looking to access their property along Riverside Drive and within the closure limit).

