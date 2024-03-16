WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Warning graphic: 2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism

    Share

    Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.

    Warning: Contains graphic content.

    According to the Windsor Police Service, on Friday night and Saturday morning members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested two 14-year-old youths in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old teenager with autism.

    The two youths have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    The assault occurred at a bus stop outside Devonshire Mall just before 8 p.m. on March 9, 2024. Police said the teenager was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers.

    As previously reported by CTV News Windsor, video posted to social media and obtained by CTV News shows the victim attempting to run away before being pushed to the ground, assuming the fetal position and being punched and kicked by a group of individuals.

    Bystanders could be heard encouraging the assault, shouting phrases such as "jump him" and "get his a**."

    It is unclear how many people participated in the group assault.

    The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the group assault, and was taken to hospital.

    On March 13, 2024, Windsor police announced a 14-year-old youth had been the first person arrested in connection to the assault.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

    -- With files from CTV News Windsor's Sanjay Maru  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News