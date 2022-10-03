Four Windsor-Essex men among 20 arrested following $65-million drug bust
Three Leamington men and a Windsor man were charged along with 16 other suspects after more than $65 million in drugs was seized in a joint police operation.
In the fall of 2021, investigators from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), Peel Regional Police (PRP) and the Hamilton-Niagara Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) started the joint investigation dubbed “Project Gateway”.
Police say the 10-month investigation identified that this organized group was engaged in a number of alleged criminal enterprises including:
- Conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Mexico and Los Angeles into Canada by transport truck (via various ports of entry) and boat across the St. Clair River;
- Operating cocaine extraction labs in rural properties located in South-Western Ontario designed to transform smuggled cocaine from an altered state (used to conceal the substance) to powder cocaine for resale;
- Smuggling cannabis and cannabis derivatives from Canada to the United States and other countries internationally by transport truck and registered shipping services;
- Smuggling large amounts of tobacco from the United States into Canada by transport truck. Some of the smuggled tobacco was kept in Canada while some was smuggled overseas from Canada;
- Smuggling people across the Niagara River into New York State by boat;
- Possessing stolen vehicles and shipping them overseas;
- Firearms possession;
- Employing illegal foreign workers to work at cannabis production sites and to clean chain hotels;
- Production of cannabis on a massive scale and smuggled into the United States using transport trucks; and
- Production of illegal cigarettes.
Over the last 10 months, police say a variety of seizures were made while collecting evidence relating to alleged smuggling activities.
Some of these seizures included the following:
- A shipment of cannabis weighing 339.5 lbs that was destined for Europe. (estimated value of $1,356,000 CDN);
- 22 skids of undeclared tobacco with an approximate weight of 33,000 lbs. (estimated value of $230,000);
- 45,000 cannabis plants and over 20,000 lbs. of processed cannabis (estimated value of $62,792,000.00);
- 80 Kilograms of cocaine (valued at approximately $3,200,000.00) was seized by authorities in Canada and the United States.
On Sept. 14, the active joint project came to a conclusion with the execution of search warrants in various locations throughout Ontario. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of approximately 175 police officers from police agencies across Southern Ontario and 10 Canada Border Services Agency officers.
The totality of the investigation and the warrants that were executed in Brampton, Milton, Niagara Falls, Thorold, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill and Hamilton resulted in numerous charges laid against several individuals, along with the seizure of 3,007.5 lbs. of cannabis (valued at $3,007,500), 136.3 grams of cocaine (valued at $13,630), three handguns, two shotguns, a rifle, 1650 rounds of ammunition, six stolen vehicles and over $467 000 in currency.
As a result of Project Gateway, the following charges have been laid:
69-year-old Ollie Mastronardi of Leamington, Ont.
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution – S. 9(2) Cannabis Act
- Cultivate Cannabis from a Seed or Plant Material, knowing it was illicit – S. 12(4)(a) Cannabis Act
- Cultivation of Cannabis Without Authorization – Cultivate not in a Dwelling House – S. 12(6)(a) Cannabis Act
43-year-old Mark Mastronardi of Leamington, Ont.
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution – S. 9(2) Cannabis Act
- Cultivate Cannabis from a Seed or Plant Material, knowing it was illicit – S. 12(4)(a) Cannabis Act
- Cultivation of Cannabis Without Authorization – Cultivate not in a Dwelling House – S. 12(6)(a) Cannabis Act
45-year-old Joseph Spano of Leamington, Ont.
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution – S. 9(2) Cannabis Act
- Cultivate Cannabis from a Seed or Plant Material, knowing it was illicit – S. 12(4)(a) Cannabis Act
- Cultivation of Cannabis Without Authorization – Cultivate not in a Dwelling House – S. 12(6)(a) Cannabis Act
28-year-old Fawzi Zaid of Windsor, Ont.
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance (cocaine) – S. 5(2) CDSA
In addition to the NRPS, PRP and RCMP, several law enforcement agencies worked as part of this parallel investigation throughout the duration of Project Gateway including: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), FBI Buffalo International Organized Crime Task Force (BIOCTF), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, multiple Units/Sections from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Windsor Police Service, Lasalle Police Service, Chatham Police Service, York Regional Police, Gatineau Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Toronto Police Service and Halton Police Service.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
'The time is now': Doctors ask Canadians how to reform primary care
A family doctor and other researchers are asking Canadians to share their experiences with the country's primary health-care system and what they want from it, as a way to help guide future reform.
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
Feds seek organization to administer Black-led philanthropic fund
The federal government has begun its search for an organization to administer an endowment fund aimed at bolstering the economic and social well-being of Black Canadians.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match
Indonesian police said they were investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match, as families and friends grieved Monday for the victims that included 17 children.
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said.
Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Orlene is poised to strike Mexico Monday, bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding to popular resort areas along the west coast.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.
-
Firearm taken out during Waterloo robbery: WRPS
Regional police are looking for a male they say brandished a firearm while robbing someone in Waterloo.
-
Pictures released of suspect in Brantford robbery investigation
Brantford police have released images of a suspect in a robbery case and are asking for the public's help.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.
-
OPP seeking assistance in locating woman and newborn baby
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County detachment is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby after receiving a call to check on their well-being.
-
Weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police have cleared the area of Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue after what is now being called a weapons investigation. According to a statement from police, officers responded to the area for a report of a possible person with a weapon.
Barrie
-
Owen Sound man hits house, writes off truck
Owen Sound police responded to a single-vehicle crash in near 3rd Ave. West Sunday morning.
-
Police close Meaford street after early morning distress call
Police closed Albert Street in Meaford due to an early-morning medical distress incident
-
Poppy use on election signs sparks controversy for two municipal candidates
The use of a remembrance Poppy on election signs in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Newmarket has stirred controversy for two local candidates.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Elderly pedestrian hit by vehicle in Timmins
A serious crash involving an elderly pedestrian in the north end of Timmins has closed part of McLean Drive, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man abducted before remains found in hockey bag in Uxbridge pond: police
A Toronto man whose remains were found floating in an Uxbridge, Ont. pond last spring was abducted from Toronto before he was murdered and his body was put in a hockey bag, police say.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating 'unnecessary and unacceptable' behaviour during post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill
Seven people have been arrested and dozens of tickets were handed out for open alcohol and excessive noise during Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday. Police say they are investigating "unnecessary and unacceptable" behaviour.
-
Ottawa company hopes redesign can spark office return
At Orangutech Inc., new office on Metcalfe Street, the Ottawa tech firm has left cubicles behind, opting instead for a large, open, communal space.
-
Plenty of sunshine to start the week in Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C today.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man abducted before remains found in hockey bag in Uxbridge pond: police
A Toronto man whose remains were found floating in an Uxbridge, Ont. pond last spring was abducted from Toronto before he was murdered and his body was put in a hockey bag, police say.
-
Ontario resident charged after $70,000 worth of good stolen from LCBO locations
A Mississauga resident has been charged in connection to a slew of over 100 LCBO thefts investigators estimate netted a loss of more than $70,000 in stolen goods.
Montreal
-
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
-
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
-
Body found in trunk of torched car in downtown Montreal: police
A body was discovered in the trunk of a burned-out car in downtown Montreal Sunday night, according to police (SPVM).
Atlantic
-
Thousands gather on Halifax streets for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties; one person stabbed
Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Over 48,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 48,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to release information on 41st homicide of 2022
The Winnipeg Police Service will release information on the city’s 41st homicide of the year on Monday morning.
-
Advance polls open Monday for municipal election
Voters in Winnipeg can have their say early in this month's municipal election starting Monday.
-
Winnipeg police investigating homicide of man found with 'suspicious' injuries
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in the city’s West End over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Southview shooting sends 1 man to hospital
An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Sunday evening.
-
Motorcyclist suffers broken arm, leg in Barlow Trail crash
An investigation is underway into a Monday morning crash involving a car and a motorcycle that sent one person to hospital.
-
66-year-old man charged after 17-hour standoff at medical building in Mississauga, Ont.
A 66-year-old Calgary man has been charged after barricading himself inside a Mississauga medical building with several firearms for 17 hours on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
Edmonton
-
Rural Alta. community nearing 100 days without overnight emergency service
The emergency department at a health-care centre north of Edmonton has not been open overnight since July.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Above-average start to October
New month, same warmer-than-average temperatures for the Edmonton area.
-
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Vancouver
-
B.C. breaks dozens of temperature records amid unseasonably dry conditions
British Columbia broke two dozen temperature records Sunday, marking the latest in a stretch of unseasonably warm days.
-
Olympic cauldron partially smashed in downtown Vancouver
An iconic landmark from Vancouver's 2010 Winter Olympics needs repair after a section of it was smashed.
-
B.C. woman awarded $5K after mink stole damaged at cleaners
A B.C. woman whose mink stole was damaged "beyond repair" by a cleaning business has been awarded $5,000 by the province's civil resolution tribunal.