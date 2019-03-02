

CTV Windsor





Four people traveling in an SUV were severely injured in an early morning crash near Alvinston.

Lambton OPP say the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road on Cameron Road south of Courtright Line around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle left the roadway, striking a hydro pole.

Police say the collision was so severe that the body of the SUV separated from the chassis.

The 27-year-old driver from Oil Springs had to be extracted from the truck.

A 55-year-old man from Plympton Twp and a 47-year-old woman from Petrolia were both ejected from the SUV.

The 55-year-old man is suffering from life threatening injuries and the 47-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man from Dawn-Euphemia was also seriously hurt.

OPP are not releasing any names at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.